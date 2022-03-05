Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 1,176 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resource Planning Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 148,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 223,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,397,000 after buying an additional 75,884 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after buying an additional 16,268 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.94. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

