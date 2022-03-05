Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,826 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Gossamer Bio worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 432.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 60,922 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 6.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.74). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

