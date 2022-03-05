GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GPRO. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GoPro in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upgraded GoPro from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded GoPro from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GoPro from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoPro currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Shares of GoPro stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,846,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,060. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. GoPro has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GoPro had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 31.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GoPro will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoPro news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $50,149.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $2,140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,935,411 over the last three months. 20.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in GoPro by 13.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 143,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 90,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 34,899 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 332.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 343,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 867,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 29,633 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

