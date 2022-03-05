Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH) Trading 8.7% Higher

Gopher Protocol Inc (OTCMKTS:GOPH – Get Rating) rose 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 50,896 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 883,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18.
Gopher Protocol Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GOPH)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gopher Protocol (GOPH)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Gopher Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gopher Protocol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.