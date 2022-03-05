GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $41.00.

GDRX has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.41.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.25, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.69. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.51 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoodRx news, CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 64,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $2,261,696.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $413,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700,379 shares of company stock worth $25,119,422 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in GoodRx by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in GoodRx by 208.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in GoodRx by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

