Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FOOD has been the topic of several other research reports. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Goodfood Market from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. reduced their target price on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Goodfood Market from C$6.25 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.86.

FOOD stock opened at C$2.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.85, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$178.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.09. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of C$2.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.89.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

