Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 5,133 Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,264 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Magic Software Enterprises worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGIC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 125.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 29.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 85.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.58. The company has a market capitalization of $897.05 million, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

