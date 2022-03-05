Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Pharvaris worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHVS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pharvaris by 313.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 15,149 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pharvaris by 18.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pharvaris by 13.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Pharvaris by 10.9% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $17.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90. Pharvaris has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $36.82.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

