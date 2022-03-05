Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $546,000 Stake in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) by 131.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,854 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Honest worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Honest by 198.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Honest by 181.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its stake in Honest by 3.1% in the third quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 288,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Honest in the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Honest in the third quarter worth $105,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $35,133.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HNST shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honest from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.85.

NASDAQ HNST opened at $5.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

