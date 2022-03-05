Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Bicycle Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 33.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.04. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. Analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BCYC shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.27.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

