Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 25,139 Shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,139 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of CEL-SCI worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 60,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after acquiring an additional 116,639 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,941 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN CVM opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 11.50 and a quick ratio of 10.99. The company has a market cap of $214.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.10. CEL-SCI Co. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $27.86.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Research analysts forecast that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEL-SCI Company Profile (Get Rating)

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.