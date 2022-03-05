Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 20,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 47,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65. The company has a current ratio of 39.80, a quick ratio of 39.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Golden Arrow Resources Company Profile (CVE:GRG)
