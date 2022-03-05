Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 20,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 47,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65. The company has a current ratio of 39.80, a quick ratio of 39.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Golden Arrow Resources Company Profile (CVE:GRG)

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and advancing of precious and base metal projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. It has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Flecha de Oro Gold project; Caballos Copper-Gold project located in Rio Negro, Argentina; and Tierra Dorada project located in Paraguay.

