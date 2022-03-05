Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Gold Royalty Corp. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GROY. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

GROY stock opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. Gold Royalty has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $291.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gold Royalty will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 268.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Gold Royalty during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

