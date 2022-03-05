GMS (NYSE:GMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. GMS had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

GMS opened at $48.66 on Friday. GMS has a 1 year low of $37.16 and a 1 year high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.37.

In other GMS news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $449,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $3,322,393.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in GMS by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in GMS by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of GMS by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of GMS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

