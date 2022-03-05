GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the highest is $1.22 billion. GMS reported sales of $932.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full year sales of $4.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GMS.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GMS shares. Raymond James raised GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

Shares of NYSE:GMS traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,424. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.39. GMS has a 1 year low of $37.16 and a 1 year high of $61.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.99.

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $3,322,393.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $449,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,015,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,720,000 after acquiring an additional 49,049 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 6.6% in the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 5,292,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,790,000 after buying an additional 328,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in GMS by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,316,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,481,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in GMS by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,932,000 after buying an additional 46,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About GMS (Get Rating)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GMS (GMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.