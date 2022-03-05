GlobeStar Therapeutics Co. (OTCMKTS:GSTC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GlobeStar Therapeutics Co. (OTCMKTS:GSTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the January 31st total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,954,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GSTC remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 381,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,441. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. GlobeStar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.09.

About GlobeStar Therapeutics (Get Rating)

GlobeStar Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture and patented formulation of previously approved drugs for the treatment of Multiple Sclerosis. The company was founded by David P. Summers in 2011 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

