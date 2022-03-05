Globalstar Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 10,837 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 90% compared to the typical volume of 5,703 call options.

GSAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.04. Globalstar has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 83.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Globalstar will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Globalstar by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 736,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 488,436 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Globalstar by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 307,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Globalstar by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,508,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,940 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Globalstar by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 429,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares in the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globalstar (Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.