Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the January 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ MILN traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.44. 22,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,248. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.99.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X Millennials Consumer ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.
