Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the January 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MILN traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.44. 22,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,248. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.99.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X Millennials Consumer ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 309.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter.

