Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CO opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $506.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.34. Global Cord Blood has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 27,767 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,758,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 378,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 23,885 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

