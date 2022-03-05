GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. GigaMedia has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $5.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.94% of GigaMedia worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

