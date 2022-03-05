GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. GigaMedia has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $5.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.94% of GigaMedia worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GigaMedia (Get Rating)

GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

