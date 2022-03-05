Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GBNXF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Friday, December 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.88. 40,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

