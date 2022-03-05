Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROCK shares. TheStreet cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.94. The company had a trading volume of 209,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,827. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.23. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $44.48 and a 1-year high of $99.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.17). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,103,000 after purchasing an additional 145,739 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,741,000 after acquiring an additional 105,209 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,435,000 after acquiring an additional 54,179 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 104,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 32,605 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,687,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

