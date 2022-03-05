Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,175,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,339,000 after purchasing an additional 21,220 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,625,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,235,000 after purchasing an additional 116,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,713,000 after purchasing an additional 27,205 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 509,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 295.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after purchasing an additional 286,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Shares of ROCK opened at $47.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.23. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.48 and a 1 year high of $99.33.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.00 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROCK. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday.

Gibraltar Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.