Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Holdings Lowered by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROCK opened at $47.94 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.48 and a fifty-two week high of $99.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.43 and a 200-day moving average of $66.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.17). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROCK shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

