Gestamp Automoción (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Gestamp Automoción (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Gestamp Automoción stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.45. Gestamp Automoción has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.
About Gestamp Automoción (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gestamp Automoción (GMPUF)
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Gestamp Automoción Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gestamp Automoción and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.