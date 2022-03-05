Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 466,951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 9,824,417 shares.The stock last traded at $5.64 and had previously closed at $5.32.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gerdau in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gerdau currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.05.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.42%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Gerdau by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period.

Gerdau Company Profile (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

