Geodrill (GEO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of TSE GEO opened at C$2.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$125.07 million and a PE ratio of 7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.23. Geodrill has a fifty-two week low of C$1.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.99.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Geodrill from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

