Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 26,786 Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697,621 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,786 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.43% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRTK shares. WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 17,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $76,087.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 49,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $210,335.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 128,433 shares of company stock valued at $552,668 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRTK opened at $3.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.48. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

