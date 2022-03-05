Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 26,786 Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697,621 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,786 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.43% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.50% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRTK shares. WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.
NASDAQ PRTK opened at $3.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.48. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $11.23.
About Paratek Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.