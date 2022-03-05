Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 63,450 Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Adecoagro worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 2,005.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 92,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 52.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 40,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 392.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 140,408 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 295.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 442,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 331,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 122.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 69,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

NYSE AGRO opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.11. Adecoagro S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AGRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

About Adecoagro (Get Rating)

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.