Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 21,057 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,057 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.89% of 89bio worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 488,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after buying an additional 114,724 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,809,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in 89bio by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in 89bio by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 89bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $73.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETNB shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on 89bio in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

In related news, CEO Rohan Palekar acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $39,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,091 shares of company stock valued at $532,624. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

