Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 4,503 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.11% of Capital Bancorp worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 204.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 209.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBNK opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.46. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average is $25.04.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 22.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

