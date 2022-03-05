Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 23,050 Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.54% of Oncternal Therapeutics worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 38.2% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 20.8% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 63,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $59,000. 27.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ONCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

In related news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer acquired 25,000 shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,630. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONCT opened at $1.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $80.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.68.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

