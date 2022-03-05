Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 136,847 Shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,346,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,847 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.47% of Mustang Bio worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 39,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

MBIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Mustang Bio from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of MBIO opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $4.06.

Mustang Bio Profile (Get Rating)

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.