GeoCoin Price Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 5th. One GeoCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $394,504.39 and approximately $148.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,480.56 or 0.99945564 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00079737 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.16 or 0.00266223 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00023010 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00013543 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001468 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

