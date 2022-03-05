General Electric (LON:GEC) Declares $0.08 Dividend

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share on Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:GEC opened at GBX 90.41 ($1.21) on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of GBX 87.67 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 117.10 ($1.57). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 97.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 99.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.40. The firm has a market cap of £993.90 million and a P/E ratio of -14.67.

Get General Electric alerts:

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.