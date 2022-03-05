General Electric (LON:GEC) Declares $0.08 Dividend

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share on Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:GEC opened at GBX 90.41 ($1.21) on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of GBX 87.67 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 117.10 ($1.57). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 97.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 99.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.40. The firm has a market cap of £993.90 million and a P/E ratio of -14.67.
About General Electric (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.