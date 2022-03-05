Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) CEO Sells $200,825.04 in Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $200,825.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of GNK opened at $20.60 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $864.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 33.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.01%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on GNK shares. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

