Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.23). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GMTX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink cut Gemini Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gemini Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.

GMTX opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10. Gemini Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 180.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 22.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

