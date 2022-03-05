Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,908,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Gates Industrial by 41.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,739,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,117,000 after buying an additional 1,389,140 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Gates Industrial by 5,149.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,038,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,891,000 after buying an additional 1,018,375 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Gates Industrial by 65.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,546,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,431,000 after buying an additional 1,008,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth $16,312,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

