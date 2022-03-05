Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 4.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 361,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,709,000 after acquiring an additional 16,481 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth $248,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter worth $27,857,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 11.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Gartner by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 768,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,588,000 after purchasing an additional 49,476 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT stock opened at $269.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.18 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.11.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.57. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.80.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.29, for a total transaction of $320,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $1,000,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,481. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

