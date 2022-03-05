GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at BMO Capital Markets

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GPS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.06.

GPS remained flat at $$14.25 during trading on Friday. 38,492,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,237,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.36. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GAP will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.64%.

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,673,000 after acquiring an additional 848,404 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in GAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,186,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in GAP by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in GAP by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 360,789 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after buying an additional 23,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

