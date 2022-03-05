Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,782.46

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,782.46 ($23.92) and traded as low as GBX 1,414.64 ($18.98). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,438 ($19.29), with a volume of 66,746 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,562.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,777.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.69.
About Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)
