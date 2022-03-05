Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,782.46

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,782.46 ($23.92) and traded as low as GBX 1,414.64 ($18.98). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,438 ($19.29), with a volume of 66,746 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,562.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,777.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Get Gamma Communications alerts:

About Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.