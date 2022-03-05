GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the January 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.68. 70,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,730. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

