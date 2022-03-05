Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $55.70

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55.70 ($0.75) and traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.81). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 60 ($0.81), with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £36.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 55.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 45.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.76.

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services. It operates through Air Division, Ground Division, and Global Services Division segments. The Air Division segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, airworthiness, and engineering oversight to single aircraft operations and fleets; and air ambulance and aerial survey services.

