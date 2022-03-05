Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $55.70

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55.70 ($0.75) and traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.81). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 60 ($0.81), with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of £36.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 55.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 45.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.76.
Gama Aviation Company Profile (LON:GMAA)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Gama Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gama Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.