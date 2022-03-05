Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.20 on April 8th

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of GFRD stock opened at GBX 177.80 ($2.39) on Friday. Galliford Try has a 1-year low of GBX 118.30 ($1.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 213 ($2.86). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32. The stock has a market cap of £197.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 178.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 178.35.

Get Galliford Try alerts:

GFRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.62) target price on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.09) target price on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.09) price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.