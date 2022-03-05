FY2024 Earnings Estimate for AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for AXA in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.72 per share for the year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AXA from €29.00 ($32.58) to €29.50 ($33.15) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AXA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

AXAHY opened at $24.44 on Friday. AXA has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $33.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.08.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

