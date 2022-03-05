FY2023 EPS Estimates for SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SIGNA Sports United in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
NYSE SSU opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.27. SIGNA Sports United has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $10.50.
About SIGNA Sports United (Get Rating)
SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.
