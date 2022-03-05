FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Ambarella, Inc. Issued By Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Colliers Securities decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Ambarella in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ambarella from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $87.53 on Thursday. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $227.59. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.90 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.64.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.79, for a total value of $726,433.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total transaction of $212,619.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,287 shares of company stock worth $8,057,845 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 93.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.