FY2022 EPS Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Boosted by KeyCorp

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $10.62 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.48.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.36.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $86.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.58. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $76.60 and a 12-month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.29. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 14.69%.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OC. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 42.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 59,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $1,250,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 337,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 257.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after buying an additional 94,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 663,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,731,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.