FY2022 EPS Estimates for Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Lowered by Analyst

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capgemini in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Brennan now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capgemini’s FY2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Capgemini to €230.00 ($258.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

OTCMKTS CGEMY opened at $37.29 on Friday. Capgemini has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average of $45.05.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

