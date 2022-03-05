FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Sterling Construction in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will earn $2.81 per share for the year.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 3.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Sterling Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Sterling Construction stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $817.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.27. Sterling Construction has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Sterling Construction by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Sterling Construction by 76,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $139,933.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

